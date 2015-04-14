RSS

Quincy Jones

ihatehollywood_keepsonkeepinon.jpg.jpe

Clark Terry was one of the great secondary figures of jazz. The trumpeter was notamong the artists most responsible for changing the shape of the music, but hementored, inspired or sat in with many of the leading lights, including QuincyJones, .. more

Apr 14, 2015 3:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

onmusic_arena.jpg.jpe

Artist rendering courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

 Oftenoverlooked in film history, Norman Jewison was a director who emerged after theold Hollywood studio system that nurtured Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford butbefore the generation that numbered Martin Scorsese and Francis.. more

Jan 27, 2014 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Emergingfrom the jazz scene of the 1940s, Miles Davis and Quincy Jones took verydifferent routes on a journey that eventually shared at least one common theme.Both tried to engage the pop music world—Jones with a straightforwar.. more

Mar 7, 2013 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11489.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight with game three at 7:10 p.m. more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11501.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has been continuously campaigning for governor for the past six years. So how do his campaign claims live up to the reality of his time in office? Here’s a look at some of his biggest claims: Claim: W... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 35 Comments

blogimage9909.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate the Olympics tonight by wearing jerseys designed after the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s, then auctioning them to raise money for charity after tonight’s game against the Houston Aeros. The first 5,000 more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9087.jpe

,Books more

Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES