RSS

Quinn Scharber

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Brett Newski imposed strict limitations on himself while working on his latest album, American Folk Armageddon, which he recorded at Shane Hochstetler’s Howl Street more

May 21, 2014 1:24 AM Local Music

big-star.jpg.jpe

Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more

Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Local Music

hugh bob.jpg.jpe

The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply .. more

Nov 6, 2012 7:45 PM On Music

art19745widea.jpg.jpe

Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments

blogimage2943.jpe

Fresh off a spot on WMSE’s Local/Live series, Quinn Scharber and the… are fi Being Nice Won’t Save Milwaukee ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES