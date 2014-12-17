RSS

Quvenzhane Wallis

Rewriting most of the original musical’s songs, the poorly scripted and paced “modern retelling” of Annie (featuring Jamie Foxx) is an embarrassment. more

Dec 17, 2014 11:12 AM Film Clips

  Beastsof the Southern Wild is a rare film, startling in the originality of itsconcept and execution. It’s a child’s story, largely shot at the proverbialgrasshopper’s height, but there’s nothing cloying or cliché. The protagonist is.. more

Nov 21, 2012 1:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

