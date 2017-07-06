R&B
T-Pain Drew an Alarmingly Packed Crowd at Summerfest's Uline Warehouse
Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned.
Lex Allen Looks to Top 40 Radio on His Latest Single, "Never Look Back"
Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it..
Milwaukeeans Thane and IshDARR Remix THEY.'s "Deep End"
The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group..
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee's Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that's the case, the music ain't what it used to be. Feerick's tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ...
Lauryn Hill @ The Riverside Theater
Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious.
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest's music remains as vital as ever Friday night.
Christmas with R. Kelly
R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of "Trapped in the Closet," and why he considers himself "a musical hospital."
WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free
This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co..
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor.
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair.
Tweed Funk: Come Together
Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost '70s blaxploitation movie. When the...
Stream Milwaukee R&B Singer Rina's Chilled-Out New Single, "I Tried"
As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th..
Charles Bradley Wants to Change the World for the Better
Since his late-career breakthrough, singer Charles Bradley has seized the opportunity to spread his uplifting worldview.
Marvel at The Sheer Amount of Talent on Display in Lex Allen's "Cream and Sugar" Video
Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee's hip-hop scene right now isn't a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been..
Shonn Hinton & Shotgun keep it local
Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band.
Lee Hawkins: Songs About The Birth Of Jesus
Former Milwaukee R&B singer and current Wall Street Journal scribe Lee Hawkins could only have given his collection of Nativity music a higher concept title had he called it Christmas.
Seinabo Sey: Pretend (Virgin)
On her debut full-length, Pretend, Seinabo Sey prods the limits of popular R&B. Her main collaborator is Magnus Lidehäll, who has co-written and co-produced songs for and with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears. Although Lidehäll and...
Stream R&B Singer Rina’s Vibed-Out Debut Single “Temptation
Four or five years ago, R&B caught a second wind from critics, thanks to anew crop of young singers with arty sensibilities that resonated with indieaudiences. In truth, though, the distinction between so-called alternativeR&B (or PBR&B, as it ..
Janet Jackson Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next Summer
Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracti..
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience @ Bastille Days
Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee's Bastille Days.
