Summerfest's constricted side stage wasn't the ideal location for the R&B star. "Do not go in there," fans warned. more

Jul 6, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

lex allen.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Amanda Lillian

Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more

May 5, 2017 4:40 PM On Music

they_use.jpg.jpe

The Los Angeles experimental R&B duo THEY. may hail from the sunshine state, but their sound has always borrowed generously from the Midwest (you don't have to strain to hear how much they borrow from Jeremih). It makes sense, then, that the group.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:59 PM On Music

kylefeerick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Album Reviews

hillmain.widea.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Melissa Miller

Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more

Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Concert Reviews

tribe use.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

kelly_1.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy RCA Records

R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of “Trapped in the Closet,” and why he considers himself “a musical hospital.” more

Dec 6, 2016 2:42 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_bfree_b_byjovanlandry.jpg.jpe

This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more

Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM On Music

musicgateway_amoslee_bymichaellavine.jpg.jpe

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_bfree_b_byjovanlandry.jpg.jpe

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

tweedfunk.jpg.jpe

Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Album Reviews

rina2.jpg.jpe

Rina

As we've written before, Milwaukee doesn't have much of a recent R&B tradition. Excluding Rico Love, an expat whose ties to the city are pretty thin these days, the city has never produced a true contemporary R&B star, and for a good stretch of th.. more

Apr 26, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

charlesbradley.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Shaw

Since his late-career breakthrough, singer Charles Bradley has seized the opportunity to spread his uplifting worldview. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:58 PM Music Feature

lex.jpg.jpe

Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more

Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM On Music 4 Comments

music.jpg.jpe

Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

hawkins.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee R&B singer and current Wall Street Journal scribe Lee Hawkins could only have given his collection of Nativity music a higher concept title had he called it Christmas. more

Dec 21, 2015 9:20 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

albumpretend.jpg.jpe

On her debut full-length, Pretend, Seinabo Sey prods the limits of popular R&B. Her main collaborator is Magnus Lidehäll, who has co-written and co-produced songs for and with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears. Although Lidehäll and... more

Oct 27, 2015 6:36 PM Album Reviews

rina.widea.jpg.jpe

Four or five years ago, R&B caught a second wind from critics, thanks to anew crop of young singers with arty sensibilities that resonated with indieaudiences. In truth, though, the distinction between so-called alternativeR&B (or PBR&B, as it .. more

Oct 14, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

janet jackson.jpg.jpe

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracti.. more

Sep 10, 2015 3:12 PM On Music

michael weintrob image 1.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob

Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee’s Bastille Days. more

Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Concert Reviews

