R U Person Or Not

musicgateway_groupofthealtos_byalizaraephotography.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aliza Rae Photography

Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Music Feature

onmusic_altos.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM On Music

blogimage11071.jpe

Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

