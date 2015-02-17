R U Person Or Not
A More Impulsive Group of the Altos
Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Group of The Altos Ready a New Album for February Release
Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pimlo w/ Supersonic Piss, These Needles, Lucky Bone, Whiskey Toothpaste, Porno Horse, Toad Throat
Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more
