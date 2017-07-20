RSS

R. Kelly

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more

Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM On Music

Photos courtesy RCA Records

R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of “Trapped in the Closet,” and why he considers himself “a musical hospital.” more

Dec 6, 2016 2:42 PM Music Feature

Photo Credit: Adam Miszewski

For the better part of two decades, stand-up comedy was ruled by outsiders. Immersed in the alternative culture of the time, the coolest comics of the ’90s and ’00 were schlubs, intellectuals an,Comedy more

May 20, 2014 9:00 AM Comedy

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the first round of headliners for this year's lineup, including one act that stems from well outside of indie-rock's insular world. Libidinous R&B star R. Kelly will anchor a night at the festival, along .. more

Feb 1, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Sometimes even a good location needs a change of format. A prime example is the Twisted Fork, located next to the Oriental Theatre. It opened in 2003, but closed last year to remodel and then reopen as Replay Sports Bar.The remodeling job i... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael arrives to the usual skepticism that greets albums of its sort and then some. Collaborators have raised the requisite questions of whether the perfectionist Jackson would have wanted this unfinis.. more

Dec 14, 2010 5:36 PM On Music

A couple years ago, Milwaukee rapper Stricklin told us he was tracking songs for his solo debut with a then little-known Australian producer he met on tour with his group eMC called M-Phazes. Though Strick's album still doesn't have a release date.. more

Jan 15, 2010 5:24 PM On Music

Ireland’s The Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles like the 1993 ballad “Linger” and 1994’s far-grungier “Zombie” becoming near-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporaries, more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After an unusual quiet period, R. Kelly returned this week with The Demo Tape, a new DJ Drama mix loaded with interpolations of recent singles like Kanye West's "Love Lockdown," Keri Hilson's "Turning Me on," Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On," T. Pai.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

London in the 1960s was a great place for artists, and every survivor of the decade has a The Man With Kaleidoscope Eyes: The Art of Alan Aldridge ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

One of the most popular of the jam scene’s barefooted, genre-hoppin’ bros, Keller Williams has, after years of being dubbed a one-man band, made the leap to touring with an actual band. Since la,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

* Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day celebration ended without altercation, as it does most years. Here’s betting that doesn’t stop future press from dwelling on past incidents. * Not sure how I missed this one, but Wale, one of the many great rap.. more

Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The point has been made countless times, but it nonetheless bears repeating whenever the t The Night is a Child ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the highlights of Lollapalooza this year was Perry's, a newly prominent stage for dance and electronic music that drew overflowing, enthusiastic crowds even at odd hours of the day. I spent a good deal of time at that stage, and the act tha.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

