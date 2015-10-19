R. Michael Gull
One Scary Therapist
Oct 19, 2015 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Scarapist
TheScarapist is a film of mounting domestic anxiety, creative frustration and dangerousmind games. The star is Milwaukee expatriate Jeanne Marie Spicuzza, whoauthored the screenplay, co-directs (with Synthian Sharp) and plays theprotagonist, L.. more
Dec 12, 2014 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Indian Summer Festival
Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more
Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Houston Astros this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee