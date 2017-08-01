RSS

R.E.M.

The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Music Feature

A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Album Reviews

Photo by Todd Wolfson

Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Music Feature

onmusic_theatomicspins.jpg.jpe

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

This Week In Milwaukee: Milwaukee Bucks Y2K Night w/ Cooli, WWE Smackdown, Alejandro Escovedo and Peter Buck and more! more

Feb 19, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and Th.. more

Nov 21, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

While the Pabst Foundation has done a brilliant job bringing more standup comedy to the city, Milwaukee sadly lacks some of the basic infrastructure that would draw in even more of the cutting edge.,Comedy Reviews more

Oct 21, 2013 10:20 AM Comedy

“Winter is on its way,” Joe Crockett cautions on The Championship’s new album, in a rested baritone that makes him sound like he himself has just woken from a deep hibernation. In some ways, he has. High Feather... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Sounding more than ever like the tougher, world-hardened shadow of that other Baltimore girl-guy duo with a knack for the gorgeous, Beach House, Wye Oak follow their 2009 study of relationship disquietude, The Knot, with Civilian, an album even m.. more

Mar 9, 2011 5:05 PM On Music

Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Although theJournal Sentinel has highlighted ahandful of cases of allegedly fraudulent d Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

As a proud graduate of the Mary J. Blige School of Empowerment and Resiliency, the last th Love vs. Money ,Concert Reviews more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

In anticipation of summer, Muzzle of Bees posted a clip of R.E.M.'s "Nightswimming," a heavenly track from the band's 1992 masterwork Automatic for the People, an oddity in the band's canyon now seen as a precursor to the current chamber-folk move.. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

There's something disingenuous about the modern indie-folk scene, a movement dominated primarily by young city dwellers who grow (fashionable) beards, don (stylishly trim) flannel and hang out in the woods on the weekends (between touring cities)... more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex Newsweek] ,Think You Know John McCain? more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

“Thepoint is that 401(k) and similar contribution plans were created toensure that Cool Hand Luke, ,The New Economy more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

I fought the crowd to see R.E.M. last night, standing for over two hours before the band began playing. Even with my pretty excellent (and hard-earned) vantage, it probably wasn't worth all the effort. R.E.M. was playing to promote their upc.. more

Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

When it debuted on Broadway a decade ago, The Lion King set a new standard for visual spec The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Michael Stipe is making some tantalizing promises about the upcoming R.E.M. record: It’s going to be fast and guitar-driven. Expectations, of course, are low. Over the last 10 years, R.E.M.records have been scattered at best, abysmal at wors.. more

Jan 2, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

