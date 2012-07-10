R.I.P.
R.I.P. Dennis Flemion, of The Frogs
Some more sad news for the area music scene: A missing swimmer who presumably drowned after disappearing in Racine on Saturday has been identified as The Frog\'s Dennis Flemion. He was 57, the <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/diver.. more
Jul 10, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
R.I.P. Minneapolis Rapper Eyedea
Twin Cities rapper Michael "Eyedea" Larsen died yesterday of undisclosed causes at age 28, his label Rhymesayers confirmed. Though Eyedea began his career as a battle rapper in the late '90s, carving out a legacy for which he'll always be best kno.. more
Oct 18, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes 1986-1987
It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by history—yes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched television—or, more accurate more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris Doris on the town more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE