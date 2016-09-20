R.J. Johnson
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Latest John Doe Court Hearing Dispels Right-Wing Myths
Last Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago heard arguments about whether a federal judge in Milwaukee properly shut down the more
Sep 17, 2014 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more
Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Drowning in Corruption
No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more
Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM Joel McNally News Features 40 Comments
Eric O’Keefe and Club for Growth John Doe Subpoena Targeted the Right-Wing Dark Money Network That Supported Scott Walker
Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
What We’re Learning About Scott Walker in the New John Doe Documents: UPDATED
Jun 19, 2014 7:18 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker's Campaign Scheme
The Journal Sentinelis reporting that just-unsealed documents show that prosecutors are allegingthat Gov. Scott Walker was at the heart of a “criminal scheme” in which his two topadvisors—R. J. Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl—c.. more
Jun 19, 2014 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Judge Randa Dares the Supreme Court to Take His John Doe Case
Does Gov. ScottWalker have nine lives or what? Yesterday, his ally,ultraconservative Federalist Society member and U.S. District Court JudgeRudolph Randa totally halted the John Doe investigation into allegedcoordination between Walker’s cam.. more
May 7, 2014 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Who Was Wisconsin Club for Growth’s $1 Million Donor?
Newly obtained tax forms from the Wisconsin Club for Growth show that the controversial group received a $1 million donation as part of its $8 million of revenues more
Apr 2, 2014 1:08 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
GOP Chair Reince Priebus Slipped Confidential Info to Walker Campaign
It was no secret that the state Republican Partyfavored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman MarkNeumann. But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus,then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of .. more
Feb 20, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Thoughts on Kelly Rindfleisch’s John Doe Emails
I know I shouldn’t make predictions, but it’s hardto resist not contemplating what will turn up in the documents to be releasednext Wednesday in the case of Kelly Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch, you may remember, was a top ScottWalker aide when he .. more
Feb 13, 2014 9:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more
Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments