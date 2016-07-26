Ra Ra Riot
This Week in Milwaukee: July 28-Aug. 3
German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews