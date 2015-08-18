Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more
Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Drama of Loss in Germantown
It’s got to be a huge emotional collapse to lose a child at any age. Losing one at the age of four is unimaginable, though. At that age, they’re just starting to ask questions. They’re just starting to form a comprehensive understanding of the wor.. more
Apr 12, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
There's nothing to dislike or like about this Disney-clean rendition of "Small-town-girl-makes-good-on-Broadway." Tisdale, 26, looks older than Sharpay, the 18-year-old owner of a "to-dye-for" pink wardrobe and a charming Yorki named Boi, a... more
May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Sustainable Ski Gear
Jan 31, 2011 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more
Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert StevensYvon’s Paris (W.W. Norton), by Robert Stevens
The Paris of dreams was a favorite subject of the photographer called Yvon. No mere shutterbug, Yvon roamed the city streets, often in the quiet hours, composing scenes of haunting beauty. Yvon’s Paris collects many of his black-and-white p... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Rabbit Hole in Racine
Racine’s Over Our Head Players is opening its season with David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed contemporary drama Rabbit Hole. The story of a family adjusting to life after a tragedy won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007. It premiered in 2005. Lind.. more
Aug 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Eighties Flavor and Ego Trips
Over the course of two weeks this April, Marquette University presented its free Alternati Fool for Love ,Theater more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
On-the-Job Training
I married young, and was very inexperienced.[My wife] came from a very religious family, a I married young, and was very inexperienced. ,SEXPress more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments