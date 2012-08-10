RSS

Race-Baiting

blogimage8515.jpe

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7160.jpe

Aug 5, 2011 4:29 PM Daily Dose

Ceramics enlivens art through many forms to incorporate various techniques and materials, whether porcelain or clay, cast, molded or hand-shaped, and fired with or without glaze. Cardinal Stritch University hosts a provocative exhibition demonstra.. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:43 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8515.jpe

Sois Kelly Clarkson the Barton Fink of pop music, contractually obligatedto crank out fl My December, ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Assistant District AttorneyDaniel Gabler is running a throw-back, racially tinged campaig What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES