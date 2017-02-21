RSS

Race

bopapocalypse.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM Books

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing something that makes many of us uncomfortable to think about (race) and something that most of us love thinking ab.. more

Apr 14, 2016 5:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

milo_cover.jpg.jpe

This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more

Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make “an album sourced in rage." more

Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Local Music

homemovie_dearwhitepeople.jpg.jpe

Dear White People comes out on digital/dvd. more

Feb 19, 2015 1:15 PM Home Movies

miley cyrus tongue 2014 bangerz tour concert review bradley center milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more

Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Concert Reviews

theater.jpg.jpe

David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Theater

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Theater

Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

foster.jpg.jpe

Stephen Foster penned some of the best-known songs of all time, including standards like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” but that success didn’t translate to particular fortune. Foster died alone in 1864 in near p.. more

Jan 29, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

flynn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage19516.jpe

In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage19499.jpe

Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage19439.jpe

The color of a person's skin is no way to choose a candidate. At the predominantly black monthly Community Brainstorming Conference on Saturday, state Rep. Elizabeth Coggs, a candidate for state Senate... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage19426.jpe

It may seem hypocritical to worry about a millionaire buying an election in Wisconsin when we're talking... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

blogimage19054.jpe

With the help of some enthusiastic praise from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Washington, D.C., pop-rock songwriter Eric Hutchinson rebounded from an unproductive stint on Madonna's Maverick Records, which shut down before... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage15253.jpe

Professional bike racing returns to the area with the Tour of America's Dairyland, sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Through June 25, the tour will host multiple races in cities and neighborhoods around Milwaukee... more

Jun 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12686.jpe

Pianist Rick Germanson is a fixture of the New York City jazz scene, where he’s an in-demand session player and prolific bandleader, but he still makes frequent voyages back to his native Milwaukee. His latest return home finds him playing more

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12326.jpe

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES