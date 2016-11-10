Races
Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park
The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more
Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Beerfit Beer Run Coming to Milwaukee
Photo Courtesy Artie White, Flickr CCBeerfit, which billsitself as “America’s Beer Run”, will make a stop in Milwaukee on May 7. Thereare two separate options for runners depending on what you value more, runningor beer.The 5K Classic.. more
Feb 29, 2016 9:27 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
NYE Breakfast with Mr. Potato Head
Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bullseye Records
There’s no better place in Milwaukee to stock up on used records than Bullseye, which sells a wide variety of rare and specialty records, sometimes at nearly half the price of what they’d go for in a bigger city like Chicago. Bullseye’s more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Calling all Wiener Dogs
Calling all Foxy Doxies!My name’s Frankie, winner of last year’s Wiener Dog Races at GermanFest.Here’s a topic near and dear to myheart.Registration is now open for the2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday, July 26.We need 50 racers and 5.. more
Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
McCain’s Very Own Farrakhan
Whatever their true private beliefs,presidential candidates in America are constantly req God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud, and the Republican Crusade for Values Voters, ,News Features more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments