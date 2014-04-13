Rachael Nachtwey
To Madtown with Love
Milwaukee, I will always crush on you. However, I do have a second love. (Gasp!)Oh, m’dear Madison! You are gorgeous and forward thinking and although I’ve already established some of my favorite haunts, I’m discovering more
Apr 13, 2014 11:51 PM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments
She Stoops To Conquer Whitewater
The end of April things get pleasant. The weather is generally more hospitable and everything seems to be well on its way towards summer. Just the right time for a trip out of town for an 18th century comedy of manners in Whitewater. On Apri.. more
Apr 24, 2012 4:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
From Milwaukee to New York
Madrid also tapped into a desire that had been bubbling underthe surface for far too long can ,A&E Feature more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 3 Comments
To Madtown with Love
Milwaukee, I will always crush on you. However, I do have a second love. (Gasp!)Oh, m’dear Madison! You are gorgeous and forward thinking and although I’ve already established some of my favorite haunts, I’m discovering more
Apr 13, 2014 11:51 PM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments
A Milwaukee Beer Drinker in Berlin
Born and bred in Wisconsin, I’ve had my fair share of exposure to beer. As a child, I vividly recall fetching bottles for my father and uncles from the cases of Old Milwaukee in the basement. In high school, there were the quintessential Mi... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature
From Milwaukee to New York
Madrid also tapped into a desire that had been bubbling underthe surface for far too long can ,A&E Feature more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 3 Comments