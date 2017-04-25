RSS

Rachael Zientek

unspecified.jpg.jpe

Jason Fassl

Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Theater

unspecified.jpg.jpe

Jason Fassl

It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more

Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Theater

Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_byrosszentnerphotography.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre’s Little By Little is an engaging musical foray into “the troubles that come of mixing friendship and love.” more

May 5, 2015 9:56 PM Theater

theaterrev1.jpg.jpe

Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

blogimage13596.jpe

Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES