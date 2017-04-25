Rachael Zientek
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Apocalyptic Comedy with Luminous Theatre
It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Men Are Pigs in All In Productions’ ‘Dogfight’
Three Marines engage in an ugly competition in All In Productions’ season-ending musical, which includes a scene-stealing supporting role from Amber Smith as Marcy, a tough-talking prostitute and dogfight contender able to hold her own agai... more
Sep 15, 2015 8:23 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Friendship and Love Intersect
In Tandem Theatre’s Little By Little is an engaging musical foray into “the troubles that come of mixing friendship and love.” more
May 5, 2015 9:56 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Alchemist Theatre’s ‘Burden of Being’
Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ w/ Madison Square Gardeners
Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee