Rachel Buth
Going Third Coastal, with Gregg
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Gregg: Comfortable, current and crazy! R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe?G: I scout out underground designers, usua.. more
Apr 2, 2015 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
FRO DUDE, Vaughan
Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?I don't see a difference between male and female clothing whatsoever. I only view them as fitting different type bodies better or worse. Anyone can wear whatever they.. more
Feb 10, 2015 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Auriana
What do you think your style says about you?My style is all about comfort and wearing whateverthe hell I want. Style goes beyond size, and there is no fashion rulethat I adhere to. I don't believe in 'dressing for your body type'.Everyone has t.. more
Jun 17, 2014 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Art Meets Music Meets Treasure Vault
Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Carrie Underwood w/ Sons of Sylvia
As a pretty blonde with a tonally pure, lung-buster of a voice and built-in following as a winner of “American Idol,” it was almost a foregone conclusion that Carrie Underwood would succeed in any style of music. She chose more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ascent to the Gods
Bharathanatyam originated 2000 years ago in South India as a temple dance to worship the Hindu gods. While evolving as an art, it retained its devotional content. An important tradition of Bharathanatyam is Arangetram (“ascending the stage”... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
David Bazan w/ Headlights
Singer-songwriter David Bazan is best known for his work with the indie-rock project Pedro The Lion, where he offered nervy confessions about sins of the flesh and his conflicted relationship with God that made him a controversial more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee