Rachel Lewandowski
Juggling Jobs and a Baby
Boulevard Theatre ends its season with a thought-provoking look at class differences, “the price” of status and the sacrifices made in trying to balance work and family in Living Out. Lisa Loomer’s play centering on a nanny more
May 8, 2013 2:18 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Greater Tuna' Delivers Laughs at Sunset Playhouse
One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Driven By Character: The Sex Lives of Intellectuals
The performance space of The Boulevard Theatre is black with vertical lines of various colors for contrast. The vertical lines aren’t really necessary. Neither are the placards with various words on the wall near the ceiling. The Boulevard is st.. more
Feb 20, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mother’s Day Laugh-A-Thon
Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theate more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee