Rachel Mcadams

Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM Film

Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:24 PM Film Reviews

In Aloha Bradley Cooper appears as a celebrated military contractor, Brian, who returns to Hawaii where he previously enjoyed a career triumph, but now teams up with a military pilot (Emma Stone) to stop a satellite launch. more

May 26, 2015 3:05 PM Film Clips

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

 Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more

Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more

Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM Film Reviews

Asthe unhappy husband in Married Life, Harry (Chris Cooper) is banality curdled at the edg Married Life, ,Film more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

