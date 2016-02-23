Rachel Mcadams
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Spotlight
Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more
Southpaw
With a screenplay that is a hopelessly melodramatic regurgitation of hackneyed clichés from the hoary genre of boxing films, director Antone Fuqua’s Southpaw is a disappointment. more
'Aloha'
In Aloha Bradley Cooper appears as a celebrated military contractor, Brian, who returns to Hawaii where he previously enjoyed a career triumph, but now teams up with a military pilot (Emma Stone) to stop a satellite launch. more
Film Clips: Nov. 6
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
To the Wonder on Blu-ray
Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more
To the Wonder
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
Married Life
Asthe unhappy husband in Married Life, Harry (Chris Cooper) is banality curdled at the edg Married Life, ,Film more
