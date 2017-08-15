Rachel Payden
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee History in Motion
Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks on Tap is all ‘Heart and Sole’
Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more
Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks’ Global Spin on Tap Dancing
Looking for new ideas, tap dance choreographers sometimes succumb to gimmickry. Danceworks on Tap avoided that nicely in Tap the Map, a new concert performed at more
Aug 14, 2014 5:56 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks on Tap Pursues a Rhythmic Phenomenon
“The Pursuit of Tappyness” is the title of this summer's annual concert by Danceworks on Tap (DOT). Steps and styles will be tracked down the corridors of history to the present in three performances at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, Aug. more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music