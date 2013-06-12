Rachel Quirk
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
From Magazine to Gallery
Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more
Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night Celebrates 25th Anniversary
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Greymatter Gallery Looks to 'ReAlign'
Last summer, rising artists Zina Mussmann and Rachel Quirk reinvented their studio space by opening the art gallery Greymatter with great success. They presented intriguing exhibitions by other artists in their cozy gallery on the second fl... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more
Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee