Rachel Repetti
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Stein & Dine 2017: Your Local Pub, Only Bigger
The Shepherd Express’ fifth annual Stein & Dine Beer Cheese and Sausage Festival takes place Saturday, April 22 from 206 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:22 PM Rachel Repetti Stein & Dine
