RSS

Rachel Repetti

streeteats.jpg.jpe

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_margaritas_a.jpg.jpe

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

crowd-shot.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ fifth annual Stein & Dine Beer Cheese and Sausage Festival takes place Saturday, April 22 from 206 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center. more

Apr 19, 2017 3:22 PM Stein & Dine

SOCIAL UPDATES