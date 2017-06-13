RSS

Rachel Weisz

Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM Film Reviews

Althoughdenying reality is nothing new, denial has become an acute problem in a societywhere people live inside socially networked media bubbles guarded by tallfirewalls of falsehood. The infamous and—yes—deplorable Matt Dru.. more

Oct 10, 2016 2:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Although buoyed by fine acting, The Light Between Oceans drags on too long and a downward spiral toward soap opera melodrama. The best parts come early with the love between Tom (Michael Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander). The Austral... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:40 PM Film Reviews

The Lobster is an interesting film—to a point. But its mordantly humorous first half is largely undermined by writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ urge to accumulate bizarre digressions and loss of focus in the second half. more

May 24, 2016 12:53 AM Film Reviews

Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel star as an aging composer-conductor and filmmaker in Youth. The English-language film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino suffers from artiness for its own sake. The best moments are spent between Caine and ... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:55 PM Film Reviews

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more

Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Page Eight, the new selection on PBS\' “Masterpiece Contemporary,” is more beautifully filmed than most movies on the big screen, and the gorgeous cinematography, especially of London draped with electric light at night, cinched it as a closin.. more

Nov 1, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

A leaked strategy memo from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) details its legislative agenda for local education.Not surprisingly, MMAC’s agenda supports privatization of public education and the erosion of the Milwa... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bad economic news is old news inMilwaukee, where we’ve struggled with a declining manufacturing sector,expanding racial and economic gaps, underfunded transit, job flight tothe suburbs and city ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

