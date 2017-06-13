Rachel Weisz
Wondering About Rachel Weisz as 'My Cousin Rachel'
Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Music of Denial
Althoughdenying reality is nothing new, denial has become an acute problem in a societywhere people live inside socially networked media bubbles guarded by tallfirewalls of falsehood. The infamous and—yes—deplorable Matt Dru.. more
Oct 10, 2016 2:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Finding ‘The Light Between Oceans’
Although buoyed by fine acting, The Light Between Oceans drags on too long and a downward spiral toward soap opera melodrama. The best parts come early with the love between Tom (Michael Fassbender) and Isabel (Alicia Vikander). The Austral... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Man Who Wants to be a ‘Lobster’
The Lobster is an interesting film—to a point. But its mordantly humorous first half is largely undermined by writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ urge to accumulate bizarre digressions and loss of focus in the second half. more
May 24, 2016 12:53 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Youth' and Old Age
Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel star as an aging composer-conductor and filmmaker in Youth. The English-language film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino suffers from artiness for its own sake. The best moments are spent between Caine and ... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rachel Weisz Blows the Whistle
“Inspired by real events,” <em>The Whistleblower</em> visits Bosnia in the rubble-strewn aftermath of the Yugoslav civil war and finds power, corruption and liesnot just among the bribe-taking, uncaring local authorities but also the U.N. official.. more
Feb 20, 2012 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Turning the Page
Page Eight, the new selection on PBS\' “Masterpiece Contemporary,” is more beautifully filmed than most movies on the big screen, and the gorgeous cinematography, especially of London draped with electric light at night, cinched it as a closin.. more
Nov 1, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Internal MMAC Memo Details Education Policy Strategy
A leaked strategy memo from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) details its legislative agenda for local education.Not surprisingly, MMAC’s agenda supports privatization of public education and the erosion of the Milwa... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests
Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Promoting a Smarter Economic Development Strategy
Bad economic news is old news inMilwaukee, where we’ve struggled with a declining manufacturing sector,expanding racial and economic gaps, underfunded transit, job flight tothe suburbs and city ,News Features more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments