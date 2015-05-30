RSS
Rachel Zientek
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Little by Little’ at In Tandem Theatre
In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with a witty musical and romantic comedy, Little by Little. more
Apr 21, 2015 9:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Brewers vs. Nationals
After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
