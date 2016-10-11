Racial Disparities
Project Censored Turns 40
For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Sports, Racial Justice and Colin Kaepernick
Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
It Is Time to Step Up and Do Something
This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more
Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 28 Comments
Two Milwaukee County Circuit Court Benches on the April 5 Ballot
On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Marijuana Ordinance Still in Play
The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more
May 19, 2015 11:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Is It Time To End Mass Incarceration?
Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more
May 12, 2015 8:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Is Being Poor a Crime?
We aren’t supposed to put people in jail simply for being poor. But that happens regularly in Milwaukee, especially if you are an African American man. A new study from the nonprofit Justice Initiatives Institute (JII) found that from 2008-... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Who Will the Zoo Interchange Benefit ?
Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more
Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features