RSS

Racial Disparities

projectcensored.jpg.jpe

For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM News Features

kaepernick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

milwaukeepolice.jpg.jpe

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

reggie_e.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

cover_0721.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

_79902271_79902270.jpg.jpe

This past week has been one of the saddest and most tragic weeks in recent years. First we had two African Americans shot and killed by police when they appeared to be posing absolutely no threat.,News Features more

Jul 12, 2016 3:43 PM News Features 15 Comments

blacklives.jpg.jpe

Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more

Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Taking Liberties 28 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, April 5, Milwaukee County residents will be able to vote on two contested races for circuit court judge. In both races, a recent judicial appointee of Gov. Scott Walker will face an attorney in private practice in elections for ... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:46 PM News Features 1 Comments

news_marijuana.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Common Council voted to delay a measure that would vastly reduce the fine for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Alderman Nik Kovac cited the ordinance’s enforcement as contributing to the city’s racial disparities. At the... more

May 19, 2015 11:08 PM News Features 3 Comments

news_incarceration.jpg.jpe

Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more

May 12, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 7 Comments

news_jail.jpg.jpe

We aren’t supposed to put people in jail simply for being poor. But that happens regularly in Milwaukee, especially if you are an African American man. A new study from the nonprofit Justice Initiatives Institute (JII) found that from 2008-... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:50 PM News Features 21 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

8246f537184c61a51c66fc8eeb03dbc3.jpg.jpe

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

expresso.jpg.jpe

The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more

Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Expresso 2 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more

Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES