Racial Profiling

gregorychambers_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more

Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news2_chrisfromaclu.jpg.jpe

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

davidclarke.jpg.jpe

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

policechange.jpg.jpe

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

bmrmwxkciaawddm.jpg.jpe

Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more

Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Expresso 5 Comments

expresso.jpg.jpe

The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more

Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Expresso 2 Comments

fruitvale-station-main-thumb-630xauto-40129.jpg.jpe

The Trayvon Martin case wasn’t the first public outcry over an African American youth who died under controversial circumstances at an alleged crime scene. The killing of Oscar Grant by a transit policeman in more

Jul 24, 2013 1:01 AM Film Reviews

120612-national-george-zimmerman-suing-nbc.jpg.jpe

Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more

Jul 17, 2013 1:01 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage13508.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

