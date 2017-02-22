Racial Profiling
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Worst Sheriff in America
No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more
Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 26 Comments
Policing Is Changing at Long Last
There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Driving While Black in Milwaukee—The Victims Speak Out
Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more
Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Fruitvale Station
The Trayvon Martin case wasn’t the first public outcry over an African American youth who died under controversial circumstances at an alleged crime scene. The killing of Oscar Grant by a transit policeman in more
Jul 24, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘They Always Get Away’
Since tabloid television trials often appear to revolve around the attractiveness of female victims or defendants, they seldom deal with profound social questions we all more
Jul 17, 2013 1:01 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
