Racial Violence
Scott Walker Fails the Leadership Test Again
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has shown once again that he doesn’t have the moral compass required in a true leader. While the world reeled in horror after Dylann Roof’s racially motivated shooting of nine innocent people at a historically bl... more
Jun 23, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Fruitvale Station
The Trayvon Martin case wasn’t the first public outcry over an African American youth who died under controversial circumstances at an alleged crime scene. The killing of Oscar Grant by a transit policeman in more
Jul 24, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Why We Can't Outlaw Hatred
Let's take a break from politics, mass murder and all those other divisive topics in the news... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Bon Iver @ The Riverside Theater, Oct. 11
This morning the Riverside Theater announced that as part of Justin Vernon's roll as the honorary chair of this year's AIDS Walk Wisconsin, his band Bon Iver will headline a concert at the venue following the walk on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. .. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Inciting the Mobs
When does a negative politicalcampaign cross the line into inciting a mob? Are politician What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties