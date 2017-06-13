Racine Art Museum
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Holiday Art Fairs and Provocative Films on Tap in the Coming Week
RAM’s Wustum Museum hosts a holiday card-creating event for children aged four and up (accompanied by adults); “Upstream Salmon: The Watering Hole and Other Works by Queer Makers,” a multimedia program shows at UWM’s Union Cinema; and th... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Cartoons to Clothing
Suppose you develop an appetite for arts and an urge to step out this fall—where do you go? Though Racine and Kenosha tend to get written off as stops en route to Chicago, a look at their fall arts season forces a reassessment of their stat... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:46 PM Tyler Friedman A&E Feature
Visual bling at the Racine Art Museum
The Racine Art Museum is awash in reflected light and irregular shapes in their ongoing exhibit, “Go for Baroque: Opulence and Excess in Contemporary Art,” where dozens of works in all sorts of mediums adorn the main gallery space with i... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Celebrating the Transformative Power of Women Artists
International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, but the distaff celebration continues with RedLine Milwaukee’s SWAN Day MKE, part of the International 9th Annual Support Women Artists Now Day. The exhibit includes more than 50 women ar... more
Mar 15, 2016 3:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Alfred Bader Collection at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Top Five Businesses to Support During Milwaukee Small Business Week
One of the best ways to give back to the Milwaukee community is by supporting its amazing small businesses. During Milwaukee Small Business Week (June 1-5), I invite you to get to know the small businesses in your area—meet the owners, ask them th.. more
Jun 3, 2015 6:20 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Monument Square Art Festival Returns to Downtown Racine May 30 & 31
On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more
May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Sci-Fi, Steampunk and Superheroes
A new exhibit at Racine Art Museum, “A Whole Other World: Sub-Culture Craft,” transports the viewer to worlds of space aliens, superheroes and steampunks. more
May 19, 2015 7:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Look: It's Another Hamlet!
People are idiots. We’re always making mistakes. What makes us fun, though, is that we’re always making different mistakes. Sometimes you murder your brother and marry his wife. Sometimes you decide to seek out the ghost of your dead father. Somet.. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
RedLine Milwaukee Celebrates JoAnna Poehlmann with "Art Madness"
Basketball is not the only cultural madness that afflicts March. On March 7, RedLine Milwaukee will be providing an outlet for those who have a bad case of "Art Madness". This showcase is an enhancement of RedLine’s current retrospective of works .. more
Feb 20, 2015 11:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Greater Milwaukee Foundation Foots Weekend Admission to MAM
The latest of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community” has arrived in the form of a free weekend of events and activities at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The programming revolves around MAM’s new exhibition, “Inspiring Be... more
Feb 17, 2015 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Rep’s Holiday Artisan Craft Fair
On Sunday, Dec. 14, Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its annual Holiday Artisans Craft Fair in Gallerie M of the InterContinental Hotel. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Arté’s Arty Halloween Celebrations
The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Buying Art Up Close
Likeeverything else, art sales have migrated to the web, but buying a paintingbased on a digital photo is like buying a pair of pants or a skirt online—youdon’t really know if it fits unless you can see it up close and hold it in yourhands.T.. more
Oct 27, 2014 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Mayor Barrett Proclaimed Today ‘Wisconsin Humane Society Day’
Mayor Tom Barrett has declared Sept. 18, 2014, “WisconsinHumane Society Day,” recognizing the organization’s 135th anniversary andsuccesses in 2014.The WisconsinHuman Society (WHS) President and CEO Anne Reed stated in a press release,“Th.. more
Sep 18, 2014 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Planning a Racine Get-Away?
For some Milwaukeeans, Racine is simply a name on a few road signs during the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago. But the little city of about 80,000 begs to be seen, and with the arrival of First Fridays and other events, now might be the pe... more
Sep 2, 2014 9:24 PM Anthony Steven Lubetski A&E Feature 4 Comments
New at Museum of Wisconsin Art
At the beginning of the month, Tyanna Buie’s “Still Lives” opened at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. This site-specific installation marries screen printing, collage and ink on paper with three-dimensional objects. The achievement was hard ... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:46 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Super Grandmas Celebrated at Mount Mary University
The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The New Death Blues Video Will Melt Your Face Off
Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more
Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music