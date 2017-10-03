RSS

Racine Children'S Theatre

chitty-chitty.jpg

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

big-bad.jpg.jpe

Feb 3, 2017 9:42 PM Theater

curtains_mostlymonsterly.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

What is perfectly normal for the group as a whole might not quite suit every individual in the group. This can be very difficult for anyone to understand. Children’s author Tammy Sauer has done a respectably successful job of illustrating .. more

Nov 7, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

packy.jpg.jpe

Packy the Elephant has been preparing for another season of kids’ shows with Racine Children’s Theatre. The fuzzy grey elephant host welcomes the first new guests in just a couple of weeks as Racine Children’s Theatre presents its production.. more

Sep 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13472.jpe

Isaac Stern was among the most acclaimed classical musicians of the last century. To honor what would have been his 90th birthday, Sony Masterworks culled the archives for rarities previously unheard on CD.The album title refers to the viol... more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12197.jpe

Jeff Daniels’ acting career continues to thrive, but between film roles the actor dabbles in music, performing quaint, acoustic folk songs colored with gentle humor. With no pretense of greatness, Daniels has released a couple of live more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the midst of a tough election season in which the conservative Tea Parties are the media’s darlings, progressives in Wisconsin are meeting on Sept. 11 at Fighting Bob Fest in Baraboo to network and brainstorm about the most pressing issu... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES