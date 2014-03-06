Racine Symphony Orchestra
Classical Afternoon Delights
The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterworks concert, “Afternoon Introductions,” presents light and beautiful music perfectly suited to a late-winter Sunday afternoon more
Mar 6, 2014 5:05 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Racine Symphony Orchestra Highlights Beethoven
For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:02 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Gallery Night and Day
This weekend's Gallery Night and Day takes a visual cue from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's "Messages & Magic" exhibit, showcasing collage and assemblage works that piece together remna,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee