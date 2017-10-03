RSS

Racine Theatre Guild

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce the plays andmusicals that form their 2017 - 2018 season slate. Entering their 80th season, the community theatre has an exciting lineup of humorous antics, livelymusic, and classic stories for ever.. more

Mar 22, 2017 7:56 PM Sponsored Content

Feb 3, 2017 9:42 PM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more

Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more

Aug 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s an intimate comedy set on the soundstage for a local access cooking show. There are two men. There are two women. The show runs two hours. It’s clean. It’s easy. Under the right circumstances it’s funny it’s Kitchen Witches by Canadian .. more

Aug 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

When Fiddler on the Roof  opened on Broadway, the tale of Jewish people living in Imperial Russia was only set slightly under six decades in the past. It’s been five decades since then, which means the real-life community that was the insp.. more

Feb 22, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Ross Zentner Photography

If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more

Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

It’s kind of disappointing that there isn’t more opening in late December/early January. While I have only a lonely touring production of Newsies to look forward to in my near future, there really ARE a lot of auditions going in various pl.. more

Jan 3, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Roger Bean musicals have a kind of sparklingly charming sweetness about them. On one level, they’re basically a theatrical housing for classic pop tunes, but they do have a sweetness that goes beyond any mere theatrical vehicle. There’s a .. more

Dec 27, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The Racine Theatre Guild will be auditioning this month for a murder/mystery being staged in January. The ’30s murder mystery finds a young maid murdered in a mansion on the Hudson River. A chauffeur accidentally stumbles upon information ab.. more

Nov 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

What is perfectly normal for the group as a whole might not quite suit every individual in the group. This can be very difficult for anyone to understand. Children’s author Tammy Sauer has done a respectably successful job of illustrating .. more

Nov 7, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The precise trajectory of Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a deeply strange and bewildering one. The 1975 comedy made a few million dollars at the box office. In the years that followed, it grew to become immensely popular on home video. It was .. more

May 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

  Kander and Ebb's Chicago continues to glide its way across stages al over the place. As popular as ever, the show makes its way to Racine this month courtesy of a Racine Theatre Guild production. This is another example of a show that I'd rea.. more

May 10, 2012 10:22 AM Theater

