To say that Racine rapper Rob Hicks is hard on his own work is an understatement. He’s released an EP titled Paradise in Hell. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:48 PM Local Music

The Racine Theatre Guild is proud to announce the plays andmusicals that form their 2017 - 2018 season slate. Entering their 80th season, the community theatre has an exciting lineup of humorous antics, livelymusic, and classic stories for ever.. more

Mar 22, 2017 7:56 PM Sponsored Content

On Saturday, March 4, Downtown Racine will become abustling, vivacious music festival as 14 bars and venues will host dozens ofconcerts to benefit the Racine County Food Bank for the 25th consecutiveyear.  In fall of 1992, a group of V.. more

Feb 27, 2017 7:55 PM Sponsored Content

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

The Racine Zoo will host The Great Lakes Brew Fest, whichclaims to be Southeast Wisconsin’s largest beer event, on Saturday, Sept. 17.This year’s theme is the ’80s.Attendees canenjoy unlimited sampling of more than 400 beers, ciders an.. more

May 12, 2016 9:07 PM Around MKE

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more

Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Around MKE

The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For 24 years, the Racine County Food Bank has hosted"Thoughts for Food" to support its nonprofit efforts of lending ahelping hand to those suffering from hunger. This year’s event is on Saturday,March 5 and is set to be the biggest yet.The ev.. more

Feb 24, 2016 7:12 PM Sponsored Content

Over Our Head Players' 6th Street Theatre

The 12th Anniversary Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival  makes it to the stage at month’s end courtesy of Over Our Head Players. It’s a program-length festival of all-new, never-before-produced comic shorts. Here’s a look at the official list .. more

Jan 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It’s set in the ’50s, but it was written far more recently. It’s a full-length 75 minute stage comedy by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood featuring five women. It’s set in a community center basement in 1956. From the description with Samuel Frenc.. more

Jul 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more

May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Sponsored Content

Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Around MKE

The Racine Art Council ArtSpace Gallery is hosting an interactive walk-through-story exhibit March 6-April 25 that features original artworks based on local author/artist Jeff Levonian’s children’s book, “Sun, Sand, Soccer, and Lake Monster?”, .. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:49 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock

Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more

Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Around MKE

Donoma, Folkswagon, Ash Can School and the Jill Plaisted Band are making waves in Kenosha and Racine’s once male-dominated music scenes. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:13 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

For some Milwaukeeans, Racine is simply a name on a few road signs during the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago. But the little city of about 80,000 begs to be seen, and with the arrival of First Fridays and other events, now might be the pe... more

Sep 2, 2014 9:24 PM A&E Feature 4 Comments

In his biennial state budget, Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to set up an unelected, unaccountable charter school board that could establish local charter school boards around the state; these schools would be funded with more

Mar 14, 2013 1:42 AM Expresso

The opening of the “Watercolor Wisconsin 2012” exhibition was a watery affair in more ways than one. Outside the grand old house, known in Racine as the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, water poured from grey skies. more

Dec 19, 2012 3:55 PM Visual Arts

