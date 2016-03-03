Racing
Photography Exhibit Brings the Riverwest 24-Hour Bicycle Race to Light
Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pettit Center Track Hosts Indoor Marathon This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Jason Gessner, Flickr CCRunners will be coming in from over 20 states to the Pettit National Ice Center January 29-31for the 8th annual Icebreaker IndoorMarathon. Festivities include a 5k race on Friday night,.. more
Jan 27, 2016 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Buddy Guy w/ Jonny Lang
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee