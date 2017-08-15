RSS

Racism

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments

In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:23 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more

Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:31 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

It’s become clear that Donald Trump is not just a horrible candidate, but a horrible person too, and would be a horrible president. It’s also clear that Paul Ryan knows this. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:15 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more

Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Taking Liberties 28 Comments

