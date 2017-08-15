Racism
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Confirmation Bias
As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more
The Case for Organized Resistance
In four years, working people might even have an opportunity to elect a real populist president instead of a pretend populist billionaire whose cabinet of fellow billionaires never met a working man or woman they didn’t try to exploit. more
The Problem of Whiteness
This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more
The Worst Sheriff in America
No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more
The Real Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Sports, Racial Justice and Colin Kaepernick
Milwaukee should be proud to have a native son standing up for what America should be, simply by sitting down. more
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Is Charlie Sykes Finally Realizing He’s Part of the Problem?
Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Paul Ryan’s Blank Check to Trump
It’s become clear that Donald Trump is not just a horrible candidate, but a horrible person too, and would be a horrible president. It’s also clear that Paul Ryan knows this. more
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
