RSS
Racist
Psychobook: Games, Tests, Questionnaires, Histories (Princeton Architectural Press), edited by Julian Rothenstein
Psychological testing emerged by the start of the 20th century as psychologists and psychiatrists tried to impose scientific precision on the complex universe that is each human subject. As duly noted in Psychobook: Games, Tests, Questionna... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:51 PM David Luhrssen Books
An actually enjoyable Marquette game...
I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
On t,News Features more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!