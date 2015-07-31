Racists
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Wisconsin Native Shane Mauss Riffs on Bigots and Bird Mating at the Comedy Café
Funnyman Shane Mauss has come a long way since his days as a sounding board for his racist co-workers at the Arcadia, Wis., Ashley Furniture. Since leaving the storeroom a decade ago, the La Crosse,Comedy Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:09 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments