Radermacher Dance Company
Meet Nan at the Fringe
Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more
Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kelly Radermacher’s New Milwaukee Dance Company
The Milwaukee dance community is about to get a new addition. The first work by Radermacher Dance Company will debut with Recombobulation Area at the Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level), Dec. 5-7. The company’s ar... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:39 AM Erin Heffernan Off the Cuff
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee