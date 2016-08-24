RSS

Radermacher Dance Company

13319879_1035763586513949_1664244865291381917_n.jpg.jpe

Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more

Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee dance community is about to get a new addition. The first work by Radermacher Dance Company will debut with Recombobulation Area at the Underground Collaborative (161 W. Wisconsin Ave., lower level), Dec. 5-7. The company’s ar... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:39 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13027.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

