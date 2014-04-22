Radio Golf
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Blackbox Visual Brings a Unique Aesthetic to Milwaukee
MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Ryan Braun Ovation and an Art Museum Expansion
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the biggest sports controversy of the young baseball season: Milwaukee fans had the audaci.. more
Apr 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
HamletHamletHamlet(Marquette)HamletHamletHamet
“ To Hamlet, or not to Hamet, that is the Hamet—Whether 'tis Hamlettier in the mind to HamletThe Slings and Hamlets of outrageous Hamlet,Or to take Arms against a Sea of Hamlets,And by opposing Hamlet them? more
Apr 3, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Company With Theatre Unchained
Stephen Sondheim's Company, is in my opinion one of the best Musicals For People Who Hate Musicals. No big, flashy spectacle here. Very little campy cheesiness and none of the overwrought overwhelming epic-ness of a show like Les Mis. It's just a.. more
Mar 31, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Republican Voter Suppression Law Reveals Their Lack of Confidence in Scott Walker as He Ties Mary Burke in New Poll
This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more
Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Season Selection as Performance Art
This time of year one tends to get invited to quite a lot of season announcements. Cooperative Performance Milwaukee has an interesting variation on this. Beginning at 6:30 pm on March 24th at the Hot Water Wherehouse, the group is presenting a p.. more
Mar 11, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Last Year’s Best Picture
Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more
Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Well-Balanced Drama in Rep’s ‘Radio Golf’
Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Hosts ‘Our Town,’ ‘Radio Golf’ and Two Debuts
Over the decades, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town has almost become a U.S. theater cliché. So while it’s nice that UW-Milwaukee’s theater department will be staging this classic bit of Americana on its main stage in a production direct more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater