Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener.. more
Nov 4, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more
Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists
Nov 27, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
