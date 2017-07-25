Radio Milwaukee
Street Canvas Brightens Bay View with Eye-catching Murals
Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area.
Jul 25, 2017 Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Lakefront Brewery and Radio Milwaukee Team Up for ‘88Nine Amplified Pale Ale’
Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. "88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Brewery in recognition of Radio Milwaukee's 10th anniversary.
Jul 20, 2017 Rob Hullum Around MKE
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee's Block Party.
Jun 27, 2017 Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest.
Jun 20, 2017 Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Noname, Strand of Oaks and Field Report Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Summer Block Party
Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Apr 24, 2017 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Radio Milwaukee is Launching a 24-Hour, All-Milwaukee HD2 Radio Broadcast
Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 radio will offer.
Apr 14, 2017 Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Crowd Got Fed at Radio Milwaukee's Annual SoundBites Fundraiser
As a music writer I'm used to being spoiled with free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I'd happily shell out my own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, that Radio Milwaukee's annual SoundBites fundraiser.
Feb 10, 2017 Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine's weekend in Milwaukee.
Feb 7, 2017 Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.
Dec 2, 2016 Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 1-7
Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year.
Nov 29, 2016 Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pharaoh Mac Goes It Alone, For Now At Least
Though he's won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene.
Oct 25, 2016 Evan Rytlewski Local Music
WebsterX Wins Big at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 4, 2015 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener voting.
Nov 4, 2015 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Doomtree Will Headline 88Nine's Halloween Show at Turner Hall Ballroom
A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree.
Sep 16, 2015 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rhythm Lab MicroFest @ Radio Milwaukee Studios
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee's eclectic MicroFest.
Jul 27, 2015 Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Jordan Lee is Radio Milwaukee's New Program Director
One of Radio Milwaukee's most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9's morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station's new program director, the station announced this afternoon.
Jul 22, 2015 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin Will Headline Rhythm Lab's Micro-Fest
Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts "Rhythm Lab Radio," a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody.
May 11, 2015 Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 4-10
This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye.
Dec 2, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees
Nov 25, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff On Music