Radio Milwaukee

artreview_bayviewmural_b_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Collectively titled Street Canvas, a new set of murals in Bay View originated as a plan by the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business District as a means of adding more visual interest to the area. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:43 PM Visual Arts

88nineamplified.jpg.jpe

Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more

Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Around MKE

concertreview_juiceboxx_byviancafusterforradiomilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

twim_rhcp.jpg.jpe

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

noname.jpg.jpe

Over its 10 year run, Radio Milwaukee 88.9 has grown from a modest community station operating out of an unassuming stretch of a Milwaukee public studio to a major powerhouse with its own glamorous headquarters in Walker's Point. To celebrate its .. more

Apr 24, 2017 5:00 PM On Music

414.jpg.jpe

Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 rad.. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:15 PM On Music

dandan.jpg.jpe

As a music writer I’m used to being spoiled withfree tickets to concerts, festivals and other events that I’d happily shell outmy own money for. No event makes me feel more pampered, though, thatRadio Milwaukee’s annual SoundBites fundraiser, a.. more

Feb 10, 2017 5:11 PM On Music

twim_gladysknight_byderekblanks.jpg.jpe

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

soul low.jpg.jpe

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

twim_theheadandtheheart.jpg.jpe

Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_pharaohmac_a_bydannyherrophotography.jpg.jpe

Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Local Music

Dec 4, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

radiomilwaukee.jpg.jpe

www.radiomilwaukee.org

For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener.. more

Nov 4, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— .. more

Sep 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

natalieprass.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maegan Eli/88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more

Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Concert Reviews

jordan.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Radio Milwaukee

One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more

Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM On Music

onmusic_microfest.jpg.jpe

radiomilwaukee.org

Every Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight Radio Milwaukee hosts “Rhythm Lab Radio,” a program that draws from an assortment of hip-hop, indie-rock and electronic but is bound less by genre than by the specific tastes of its host, DJ Tarik Moody. Th.. more

May 11, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

onmusic_gollddatradiomilwaukeeawards.jpg.jpe

Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

twim_sturgillsimpson_byretosterchi.jpg.jpe

Photo by Reto Sterchi

This week a brilliant scientist explains the world and a Milwaukee psych band says goodbye. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

onmusic_radiomilwaukee.jpg.jpe

radiomilwaukee.com

Nov 25, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

