Milwaukee is on the Air! WAAK Was the City’s First Radio Station
On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, 1922, the handful of radio owners in Milwaukee could have set their dials to 360 and heard the very first commercial radio broadcast in city history. “This is WAAK," the maiden broadcast declared in.. more
Aug 21, 2017 6:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
This Week on The Disclaimer: This is Why People Hate Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more
Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rahny Taylor Has Returned to MKE to Brighten Your Morning
Popular radio station 97-3 NOW has announced that a familiarvoice will be soon be returning to Milwaukee’s airwaves. Rahny Taylor, longtimehost of the “Wes, Rahny and Alley” morning show on KISS-FM, will be returningto his native Milwau.. more
Sep 14, 2016 8:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Tim Dillard Talks Broadcasting, Colorado Springs and His Future with the Brewers
Tim Dillard on the Brewers' farm system: "I don’t know if I’ve ever been around this much talent." more
Mar 21, 2016 8:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Riverwest Radio Hits the FM Airwaves on Jan. 1
In 2014, after years of webcasting from the storefront window of Riverwest Film & Video on Center Street, Riverwest Radio got the approval to begin broadcasting as a low-power FM radio station. And now, after more than a year of waiting, the stati.. more
Dec 21, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nora Collins: My Radio
My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop. more
Sep 15, 2015 4:59 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
100.3 FM Gives Itself Over to "True Oldies"
Even if you only sporadically listen to the radio, you’ve probably noticed that the term “oldies” doesn’t mean what it used to a decade or two ago. The early rock hits of the ’50s and ’60s have been gradually pushed out by the hits of the ’70s .. more
Aug 25, 2015 5:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Jordan Lee is Radio Milwaukee's New Program Director
One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more
Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Talib Kweli on the Shady Inner Workings of the Radio
Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more
Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Scripps Just Turned 94.5 The Lake into a Country Station
It's been less than two months since E.W. Scripps Co. took over two Milwaukee radio stations formerly controlled by the Journal Broadcast Group, and it didn't take long for the new management to make some changes. This morning at 10 a.m. the compa.. more
May 29, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Party 100.3 Joins Milwaukee's Airwaves
Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In.. more
Dec 26, 2014 2:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blues Brunch Offers Saturday Morning Soul with a Side of Pancakes
WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more
Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Milwaukee Rock Radio and Record Store Reunion Night
Those were different daysback in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, when DJs on commercial radio stations playedthe music they actually wanted to hear and took requests from listeners. Backthen, major record companies spent money promoting new and unknow.. more
Jul 10, 2014 2:00 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers
The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more
Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
WMSE’s Latenight Beat Generation Live @ Highbury Pub
For most radio stations, a 33rd anniversary would be something to celebrate, but not exactly a milestone, given the odd, alliterative and not-even-divisible-by-five nature of the number. But for WMS,Concert Reviews more
Mar 17, 2014 10:54 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Bob Uecker Will Reduce His Broadcast Schedule This Season
Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more
Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
