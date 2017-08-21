RSS

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, 1922, the handful of radio owners in Milwaukee could have set their dials to 360 and heard the very first commercial radio broadcast in city history. “This is WAAK," the maiden broadcast declared in.. more

Aug 21, 2017 6:33 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more

Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM On Music

rahnytaylor.jpg.jpe

Popular radio station 97-3 NOW has announced that a familiarvoice will be soon be returning to Milwaukee’s airwaves. Rahny Taylor, longtimehost of the “Wes, Rahny and Alley” morning show on KISS-FM, will be returningto his native Milwau.. more

Sep 14, 2016 8:00 PM Around MKE

tim dillard.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Tim Dillard (@TimDillard)

Tim Dillard on the Brewers' farm system: "I don’t know if I’ve ever been around this much talent." more

Mar 21, 2016 8:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

ae_riverwestradioonfm.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

In 2014, after years of webcasting from the storefront window of Riverwest Film & Video on Center Street, Riverwest Radio got the approval to begin broadcasting as a low-power FM radio station. And now, after more than a year of waiting, the stati.. more

Dec 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

albumreviewnoracollins.jpg.jpe

My Radio is Brookfield country singer Nora Collins’ most commercial release yet. Its radio readiness comes from recording in Nashville with the same sorts of studio gloss, heavy guitar tones and rhythmic inflections derived from hip-hop. more

Sep 15, 2015 4:59 PM Album Reviews

party-supremes.jpg.jpe

The Supremes

Even if you only sporadically listen to the radio, you’ve probably noticed that the term “oldies” doesn’t mean what it used to a decade or two ago. The early rock hits of the ’50s and ’60s have been gradually pushed out by the hits of the ’70s .. more

Aug 25, 2015 5:59 PM On Music 3 Comments

jordan.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Radio Milwaukee

One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more

Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM On Music

music_talibkweli.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong

Ahead of his show Thursday at Turner Hall Ballroom, Talib Kweli explains why radio favors big money. more

Jul 6, 2015 4:00 PM Music Feature

onmusic_country.jpg.jpe

kticountry.com

It's been less than two months since E.W. Scripps Co. took over two Milwaukee radio stations formerly controlled by the Journal Broadcast Group, and it didn't take long for the new management to make some changes. This morning at 10 a.m. the compa.. more

May 29, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

onmusic_thepartylogo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Milwaukee Radio Alliance, the broadcasters behind local stations B93.3 and FM 102.1, introduced a new station today: The Party 100.3 and 1290 AM, an uptempo oldies station that will include a broad sweep of music from the '60s through the '90s. In.. more

Dec 26, 2014 2:24 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

WNOV-AM’s Saturday morning Blues Café program may be the only dose of modern Southern soul, naturally combined with its antecedent of R&B-leaning blues, to be more

Jul 30, 2014 1:55 AM Local Music

Those were different daysback in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, when DJs on commercial radio stations playedthe music they actually wanted to hear and took requests from listeners. Backthen, major record companies spent money promoting new and unknow.. more

Jul 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

1976927_10151895930446899_633579314_n.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more

Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Expresso

wmse latenight beat generation.jpg.jpe

For most radio stations, a 33rd anniversary would be something to celebrate, but not exactly a milestone, given the odd, alliterative and not-even-divisible-by-five nature of the number. But for WMS,Concert Reviews more

Mar 17, 2014 10:54 AM Concert Reviews

bob uecker.jpg.jpe

Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more

Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

alkaline trio.jpg.jpe

Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more

Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Concert Reviews

A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing more

Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Theater

Philip Van Doren Stern was a 20th-century historian and editor who compiled short story collections and worked with the letters of such giants as Lincoln, Poe and Thoreau. He also wrote a 4,000-word short story called more

Nov 8, 2012 3:33 PM Theater

Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

