Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Luxi's "Geometric Universe" LP is an Electro-Pop Masterpiece
Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more
Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Man vs. Machine: Stagediver Makes Electronic Music the Slow Way
Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more
Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Radiograffiti, a Label for Challenging Electronic Music
Though some subcultures are easy to grow old with, by all accounts the ’90s rave scene wasn’t one of them. The party lifestyle eventually took a toll on even its biggest enthusiasts, and the scene waned as crowds and promoters alike aged ou... more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
