musicgateway_kiings_bastpictures.jpg.jpe

Photo by Bast Pictures

An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

rae cassidy san fermin kiings live.jpg.jpe

Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more

Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage9961.jpe

Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

