Raeleen Mcmillion
UWM Stages ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, best-known as the 1988 film by Director Pedro Almódovar, was given a live staged performance by students of the Theatre Department of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:30 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Amanda Hull’s RETURN OF THE HEIR to Debut at the Brumder
Amanda Hull has announced a new show that she’s been working on for the Brumder Mansion. Hull, who wrote a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired show for the Brumder in the recent past brings the Brumder to the Scottish Highlands in the ’6.. more
Nov 4, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Macbeth 2020
There was Space: 1999. There was Camelot 3000 . There was...uh... Transylvania 6-5000. Now UWM Theatre brings us Macbeth 2020. Actually, it’s just Macbeth, but the promotional copy for UWM Theatre’s staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy.. more
Oct 2, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem's One-Man Comedy
It’s a story about art. It’s a story about communication. It’s a story about the comedy of deep, interpersonal connection. But above all it is a story. In Tandem’s production of the one-actor comedy Chesapeake is well worth seeing because i... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:50 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Midwest Premiere
Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
From Milwaukee to Broadway and Back
Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more
Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
UWM's Casual Comedy With David Ives
A quick jaunt up the elevators and you’re into a cozy studio theatre space not far from the UWM campus. Classic TV sitcom theme songs play to a gradually growing audience. Tickets are passed-out for a drawing. At intermission, there will be a dra.. more
Nov 7, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Freedom Summer (Viking), by Bruce Watson
Idealism hasn’t fared well in the age of irony, but ideals are sometimes the signposts to a better world. Freedom Summer is a lyrical account of the often-naive Northern white college students who went to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 t... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Wisconsin Rally
Bikers take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for their annual Wisconsin Rally. Among the opening day attractions are a custom motorcycle display, a bikini bike wash and music from October Soul, Black Frog and more
Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Los Campesinos! Shout at the World
"Oh, if only there were clothes on the floor," Gareth Campesinos! says midway th Hold On Now, Youngster… ,Music Feature more
Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature