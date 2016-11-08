RSS

Raeleen Mcmillion

womenontheverge.jpg.jpe

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, best-known as the 1988 film by Director Pedro Almódovar, was given a live staged performance by students of the Theatre Department of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:30 PM Theater

roth.jpg.jpe

Amanda Hull has announced a new show that she’s been working on for the Brumder Mansion. Hull, who wrote a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired show for the Brumder in the recent past brings the Brumder to the Scottish Highlands in the ’6.. more

Nov 4, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_uwm_a_(bylisafadden).jpg.jpe

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Theater

macbeth-copy.jpg.jpe

There was Space: 1999. There was Camelot 3000 . There was...uh... Transylvania 6-5000. Now UWM Theatre brings us Macbeth 2020. Actually, it’s just Macbeth, but the promotional copy for UWM Theatre’s staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy.. more

Oct 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

It’s a story about art. It’s a story about communication. It’s a story about the comedy of deep, interpersonal connection. But above all it is a story. In Tandem’s production of the one-actor comedy Chesapeake is well worth seeing because i... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:50 AM Theater

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Theater

1618665_10152236899281103_1175976159_n.jpg.jpe

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:59 PM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Chike Johnson, featured recently in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun, has moved back to Milwaukee. Born in Nigeria, schooled in Milwaukee, hired by Broadway, film and television, Chike talks about his life and theatrica... more

Aug 21, 2013 6:06 PM Off the Cuff

A quick jaunt up the elevators and you’re into a cozy studio theatre space not far from the UWM campus. Classic TV sitcom theme songs play to a gradually growing audience. Tickets are passed-out for a drawing. At intermission, there will be a dra.. more

Nov 7, 2010 3:05 PM Theater

blogimage12185.jpe

Idealism hasn’t fared well in the age of irony, but ideals are sometimes the signposts to a better world. Freedom Summer is a lyrical account of the often-naive Northern white college students who went to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 t... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12086.jpe

Bikers take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for their annual Wisconsin Rally. Among the opening day attractions are a custom motorcycle display, a bikini bike wash and music from October Soul, Black Frog and more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6030.jpe

"Oh, if only there were clothes on the floor," Gareth Campesinos! says midway th Hold On Now, Youngster… ,Music Feature more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES