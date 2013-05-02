RSS

Rage Against The Machine

Featuring interviews with activists and ground-zero footage from Madison, Forward documents the massive protests against Scott Walker that led to the recall campaign. Directed by Dusan Harminc and Matt Mullins, Forward includes more

May 2, 2013 4:22 PM Film Clips

blogimage8546.jpe

Following Mitt Romney\'s <a href=\"http://news.yahoo.com/why-didnt-romney-poll-bounce-vp-pick-112300469.html\">not-quite-mountain-moving</a> selection of Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, the media offered profiles of the VP hop.. more

Aug 17, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage8546.jpe

Park haunted house, part dance party, Hauntfest at the Wisconsin State Fair park may be the oddest Halloween attraction in the region. This year, the 13,000-square-foot haunted house pays tribute to the late Michael Jackson and his iconic, ... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

blogimage3196.jpe

   This April's Coachella was a warning to all other outdoor music festivals tha and ,Concert Reviews more

Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1374.jpe

Nobody would confuse the Lollapalooza grounds for Club Med, but compared to some of the other major summer music festivals, Chicago's annual gathering is a cakewalk. Even as attendance hit record levels this year, the festival remained manageable... more

Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3145.jpe

Isthmus ,CD Reviews more

Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1374.jpe

MilwaukeeShakespeare can sometimes be faulted for staging productions that display more po Cymbeline ,Theater more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES