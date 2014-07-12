Ragtime
Ragtime With DSHA
Themid-1990s musical Ragtime was an exploration into the lives ofthree different cultures in America at the dawn of the 20th century. Themusical concerns itself with an African American family, a group of immigrantsfrom Latvia and upper-class .. more
Jul 12, 2014 6:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Rep’s splendid production of 'Ragtime'
The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Steve Spice Theater
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Money for the Dogs?
Put together a down-on-his-luck shoe salesman and a $6 million inheritance from an unknown uncle with very specific instructions in his will, and you have the makings of a screwball comedy. Add strong casting, solid more
Apr 25, 2013 4:40 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee