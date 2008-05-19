RSS

Rain: The Beatles Experience

Dear Advertiser: Shepherd Express readership has grown for the third consecutive reporting period according to The Media Audit, an independent third party audit bureau used by media and advertising agencies to survey the Milwaukee marke.. more

May 19, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

Last night I had a dream where I was reading a review I’d never written about a new Broadway Musical by Uwe Boll tat doesn’t exist. Weird. But not unheard of. This is a strange time of yearthe twilight between thee end of the normal season and the.. more

May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1080.jpe

The Beatles’ only Wisconsin appearance was at the Milwaukee Arena in September 1964 Abbey Road ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

TWiM_Dalek.jpg.jpe

Dalek A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES