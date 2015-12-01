Over The Rainbow
Blackmore’s Night: All Our Yesterdays (Frontiers Records)
The latest album from Ritchie Blackmore’s renaissance act Blackmore’s Night, All Our Yesterdays, was released amid reports that the guitarist—who (in)famously shunned his rock ’n’ roll past with Deep Purple and Rainbow for two decades—will ... more
Dec 1, 2015
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
Jan 8, 2014
Mutter Does Mendelssohn
Why anyone would want to watch a classical concert DVD becomes clear a few minutes into the video disc portion of a new Deutsche Grammophone set featuring Annie-Sophie Mutter performing Mendelssohn. You can listen to the audio disc. Or you can w.. more
Mar 15, 2009
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Jul 16, 2008