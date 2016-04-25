RSS

Rainn

poetsmonday.jpg.jpe

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

 Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Last year, SlutWalk started as a grassroots response to a remark made by a Toronto police officer and quickly became an international movement whose goal was to stop the blaming of victims for being sexually... more

Sep 20, 2012 3:40 PM Sexpress

Party at Wxyz Lounge on Saturday from 8:00pm to midnigCostume contestFree valet parking with costume Drink specials Main prize for the costume contest will be a hosted Happy Hour for 20 people.sheWe're still finalizing the drink specials . ... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage10479.jpe

Rappers and indie rockers seem destined to collaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rock acts—The Roots and Fall Out Boy, for example—and in some cases churned out their own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne),... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES